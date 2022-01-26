Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Down 2.3%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $409.49 and last traded at $409.49. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.30.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

