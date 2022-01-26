Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.