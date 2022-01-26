Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $17.74. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,579 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.0% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

