Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,033 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96.

