Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,998 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.36% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $114,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 93,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

SCHX stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

