Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Up 7.4%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 4,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCE shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

