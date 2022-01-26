Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $246,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

