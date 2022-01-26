SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Macquarie to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCPL. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SciPlay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SciPlay by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

