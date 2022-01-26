Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.