Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vodafone Group by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

VOD opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

