Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

TRQ opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

