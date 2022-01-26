Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after purchasing an additional 195,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 322.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,858 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.02. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

