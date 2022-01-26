Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $9,217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 21.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 77.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Generac by 15.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.52 and a 200 day moving average of $407.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.26.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

