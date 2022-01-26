Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,390 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,390 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

