Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 57,347 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,347 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

