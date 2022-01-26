Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 57,347 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,347 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

