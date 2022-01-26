Scotiabank Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.61.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

