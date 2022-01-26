Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

TSE:CNR traded down C$3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,121. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$159.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.41. The firm has a market cap of C$107.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

