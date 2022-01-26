Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.79). Approximately 258,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 232,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 527.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.86. The company has a market capitalization of £883.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($42,660.55).

About Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

