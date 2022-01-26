ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $54.99 million and $35,034.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,483,318 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

