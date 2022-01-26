Scry.info Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $41,395.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040740 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

