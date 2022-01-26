Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 418.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCU opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

