SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading 0.9% Higher

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 12,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 103,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SCWorx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

