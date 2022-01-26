SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.55). Approximately 1,066,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 889,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.54).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.