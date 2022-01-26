SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 0.7%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.53 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.69 ($0.13). Approximately 142,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 711,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

SDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 33 ($0.45).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.29. The stock has a market cap of £19.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

