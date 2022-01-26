Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 3,627,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.