Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

STX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 3,569,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

