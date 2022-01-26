Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

