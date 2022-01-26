Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after buying an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 175,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.