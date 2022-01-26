Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

SEE stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

