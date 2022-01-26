Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of ITW opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.95. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

