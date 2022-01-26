SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,454 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 5.93% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $259,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. Wedbush lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 4,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,146. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

