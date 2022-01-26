Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.85 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $160.00 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.64 or 0.00017472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.34 or 0.06841253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,960.28 or 0.99946983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,112,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

