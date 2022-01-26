SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,971. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.