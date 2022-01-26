Seigniorage Shares 1-Day Volume Tops $36,583.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $302,810.24 and approximately $36,583.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.49 or 0.06630722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.47 or 0.99682248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051110 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

