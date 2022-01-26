SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 134.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of SelectQuote worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

