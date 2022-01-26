SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

