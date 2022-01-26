Semux Price Hits $0.0007 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Semux has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $9,200.55 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00156701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007812 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005960 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000865 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.