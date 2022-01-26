Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 44,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,916. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

