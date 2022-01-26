Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.72 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $78.72 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,314,413,754 coins and its circulating supply is 6,861,594,756 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

