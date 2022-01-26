Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0098 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $61.75 million and $2.95 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,326,710,469 coins and its circulating supply is 6,326,699,928 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

