Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $50.27 million and $12.94 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00028265 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004357 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

