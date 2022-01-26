SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 8.4% Higher

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.57. 42,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,220,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.