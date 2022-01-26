Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SQNS stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.