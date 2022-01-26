ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $170,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,921,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $6,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $14.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.93. 15,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $612.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.83.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.