Sessia (KICKS) Market Capitalization Tops $219,283.71

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $219,283.71 and approximately $8,884.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

