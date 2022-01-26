Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 36960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Sharp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.