Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.81

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 7783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.