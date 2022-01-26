Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.55. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 1,178,957 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$218.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.