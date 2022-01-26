SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. SHIELD has a market cap of $118,212.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,407.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.47 or 0.06903508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00294821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.00795365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00066417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009032 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00401275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00243729 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

